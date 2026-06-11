With transponders off, three more LNG tankers slip through Strait of Hormuz

Three more liquefied natural gas tankers have exited the Strait of Hormuz with their transponders off and are bound for destinations in Asia, although the exact timing of their transit is unclear, ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

This comes as the United States and Iran traded air attacks for a second straight day on Thursday, with US President Donald Trump vowing further strikes unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal and Washington saying it fired on a vessel carrying Iranian oil.

QatarEnergy controlled tankers Lebrethah and Rasheeda were last seen west of the strait on June 1 and April 30 respectively, carrying cargoes loaded at Ras Laffan, according to the data.