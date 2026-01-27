European gas prices edge higher as US cold limits LNG supply

Dutch and British wholesale gas price rose slightly on Tuesday morning as freezing weather in the United States continued to curb liquefied natural gas exports.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was 0.60 higher at €40.30 per megawatt hour, or $14.02, by 09:31 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The price reached its highest since April last year on Monday.

British day-ahead gas was up 3.70p at 105p per therm while the front-month contract inched up by 0.22p to 103.60p per therm. US gas market developments could continue to be a concern as supply disruptions affect LNG exports.

US natural gas futures soared by a record 119 per cent over five days to a three-year high on Monday after an Arctic blast over the weekend boosted heating demand and cut production to a two-year low by freezing oil and gas wells and pipes.