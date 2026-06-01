VLCC carrying Iraqi crude arrives at Vietnam's largest refinery

Supertanker Agios Fanourios I, carrying nearly two million barrels of Iraqi crude oil, has arrived at the port of Vietnam's largest refinery, Vietnam's state energy firm Petrovietnam said on Monday.
The cargo of Basrah Medium crude, which earlier passed the Strait of Hormuz, is for the operations of Nghi Son Refinery, Petrovietnam said in a statement.
Reuters reported last month that the Maltese-flagged very large crude carrier was heading for Vietnam after it was held by the US Navy for five days in the Gulf of Oman.
"In the context of the global energy supply chain being impacted by complex developments in the Middle East, securing crude oil supplies for domestic refineries is of particular importance," Petrovietnam said in its statement.
The 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery, which processes crude oil sourced almost entirely from Kuwait, has suffered supply disruptions since March due to the Iran war.
Japan's Idemitsu Kosan and Kuwait Petroleum both hold 35.1 per cent stakes in the refinery, with 25.1 per cent held by Petrovietnam and 4.7 per cent belonging to Mitsui Chemicals.
(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)