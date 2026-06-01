VLCC carrying Iraqi crude arrives at Vietnam's largest refinery

Supertanker Agios Fanourios I, carrying nearly two million barrels of Iraqi crude oil, has arrived at the port of Vietnam's largest refinery, Vietnam's state energy firm Petrovietnam said on Monday.

The cargo of Basrah Medium crude, which earlier passed the Strait of Hormuz, is for the operations of Nghi Son Refinery, Petrovietnam said in a statement.

Reuters reported last month that the Maltese-flagged very large crude carrier was heading for Vietnam after it was held by the US Navy for five days in the Gulf of Oman.