Vietnam-bound tanker leaves Gulf of Oman after US Navy detention

Supertanker Agios Fanourios I is heading for Vietnam to discharge its Iraqi crude oil cargo after it was held by the US Navy for five days in the Gulf of Oman, the vessel's manager said on Monday.

The Maltese-flagged very large crude carrier sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz on May 10 and was sailing in the Gulf of Oman before making a U-turn on May 11.

It resumed its journey towards Vietnam on May 16 and is expected to arrive at the Nghi Son refinery on May 30, LSEG shipping data showed.