Vietnam's state-owned oil firm appeals to US Navy: let tanker through Strait of Hormuz

The trading arm of Vietnam's state oil company has urged the US Navy to allow a crude oil tanker laden with Iraqi oil to sail through its blockade in the Middle East gulf and provide a Vietnamese refinery with critical supplies, PV OIL said in a letter on Tuesday.

The US military has expanded its shipping blockade on Iran to include cargoes deemed contraband, although it has said other oil exports from the Persian Gulf are free to sail through.

The Maltese-flagged Agio Fanourios I supertanker, carrying two million barrels of crude oil, sailed out of the Strait of Hormuz on May 10 and was sailing in the Gulf of Oman before making a U-turn on May 11, ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed on Tuesday.