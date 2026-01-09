VIDEO | US seizes fifth tanker in Caribbean as crackdown on Venezuelan oil widens

The US has seized the Olina tanker in the Caribbean, the fifth vessel targeted in recent weeks as Washington steps up efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports, US officials said on Friday.

The Olina, which according to public shipping database Equasis was falsely flying the flag of Timor Leste, previously sailed from Venezuela and had returned to the region, said an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter.

In a pre-dawn move, marines and sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, launched from the carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, apprehended the Olina in the Caribbean Sea "without incident", the US Southern Command said on social media.

"Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: 'there is no safe haven for criminals,'" it said.