VIDEO | US forces seize sanctioned tanker in its third interdiction

US military forces have captured a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking it from Caribbean waters, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, adding that it was the third such interdiction.

In a post on social media, the US Department of Defense said its forces boarded the Bertha overnight.

It accused the crude oil tanker of seeking to defy Iran-related sanctions. The Bertha, which flies under a Cook Islands flag, is linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management Company and falls under sanctions imposed in January 2020, according to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The vessel’s last reported position on AIS ship-tracking was on February 24, sailing in the Indian Ocean off the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data.

"Overnight, US forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the Bertha without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility."