VESSEL REVIEW | Anna Cosulich & Lucia Cosulich – Methanol-ready bunkering ships to serve major ports and regional trade

Italian shipping and marine fuels company the Fratelli Cosulich Group has taken delivery of two new bunkering vessels in a series built by Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding of China.

Anna Cosulich and Lucia Cosulich are the first two in a new series of four IMO Type II chemical bunkering vessels fitted with methanol-ready propulsion systems. In addition to serving larger commercial ships in major ports, the vessels may also be employed for coastal and regional bunkering where routes are plied by smaller ships.

Each ship has an LOA of 114 metres (374 feet), a beam of 19 metres (62 feet), a summer draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), and a deadweight of 7,999. The newbuilds are slightly larger than Maya Cosulich, an earlier methanol-powered bunkering vessel built for Fratelli Cosulich by the same shipyard.