VESSEL REVIEW | Anna Cosulich & Lucia Cosulich – Methanol-ready bunkering ships to serve major ports and regional trade
Italian shipping and marine fuels company the Fratelli Cosulich Group has taken delivery of two new bunkering vessels in a series built by Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding of China.
Anna Cosulich and Lucia Cosulich are the first two in a new series of four IMO Type II chemical bunkering vessels fitted with methanol-ready propulsion systems. In addition to serving larger commercial ships in major ports, the vessels may also be employed for coastal and regional bunkering where routes are plied by smaller ships.
Each ship has an LOA of 114 metres (374 feet), a beam of 19 metres (62 feet), a summer draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), and a deadweight of 7,999. The newbuilds are slightly larger than Maya Cosulich, an earlier methanol-powered bunkering vessel built for Fratelli Cosulich by the same shipyard.
Systems for accurate transfers in compliance with regulations
The ships are fitted with mass flow meters (MFMs), which will provide an accurate measurement of the volume of fuel transferred to another vessel during bunkering operations. MFMs have been seeing more widespread use worldwide as these are not as prone to errors as traditional tank sounding methods.
Advanced Polymer Coatings meanwhile supplied each ship with a phenolic epoxy cargo tank coating suitable for handling methanol and other chemical cargo in addition to conventional marine fuels.
Additional safety features
Lucia Cosulich has the same suite of systems as her sister but with additional key features. Among these are an integrated nitrogen generator system for safe and inert tank operations and safety systems specifically engineered for low-flashpoint fuel handling. The nitrogen generator system helps ensure that the cargo tanks are oxygen-depleted for greater safety when handling methanol.
Other additional features on Lucia Cosulich are quick connect/disconnect couplings, advanced monitoring systems, and dedicated piping to minimise the risk of hazards during cargo transfers. The vessel is therefore capable of safe methanol bunkering even in busy ports where quick turnarounds are necessary.
Anna Cosulich and Lucia Cosulich are classed by RINA and will be operated by Fratelli Cosulich via its Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers subsidiary based in Singapore, hence their being registered to Singapore.