VESSEL REVIEW | Maya Cosulich – Fratelli Cosulich acquires methanol-powered chemical bunkering ship
Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding in China recently delivered a new chemical bunkering tanker ordered by Italian shipping company the Fratelli Cosulich Group.
The RINA-classed Maya Cosulich will be operated by Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy. She is equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, onboard battery storage, and two mass flow meters in compliance with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's methanol bunkering standards.
According to Fratelli Cosulich, Maya Cosulich is also the world's first methanol-powered IMO II chemical bunker tanker and will be among the first methanol dual-fuel bunker tankers to operate in the Port of Singapore. She can also operate as a supply vessel, transporting and offloading methanol cargo at shore terminals for distribution to other end users.
Able to accommodate various oil and chemical product types
The newbuild has an LOA of 99.98 metres (328 feet), a beam of 19 metres (62 feet), a draught of 4.6 metres (15 feet), a depth of 9.6 metres (31 feet), a deadweight of 7,990, and a total cargo capacity of 8,200 cubic metres (1.8 million gallons) of methanol, biofuel or conventional oil products.
The cargo tanks have been specially coated to withstand low temperatures and high pressures, thus ensuring greater safety.
The hybrid propulsion system includes CALB batteries, two dual-fuel main generators that can run on either diesel or methanol, two fixed-pitch propellers, and a bow thruster to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability for berthing/unberthing and precise positioning alongside receiving vessels during STS transfers.
Propulsion optimised for low consumption
The batteries will meanwhile help optimise energy use by augmenting the power supplied by the main generators. The latter will then consume less fuel over the same sailing distances, thereby reducing both emissions and operating costs.
Maya Cosulich is registered to Singapore is being operated under time charter by TFG Marine, the Switzerland-based marine fuel supply joint venture formed by Trafigura, Frontline, and Golden Ocean. Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Singapore will be responsible for the ship’s technical management.