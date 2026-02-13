VESSEL REVIEW | Maya Cosulich – Fratelli Cosulich acquires methanol-powered chemical bunkering ship

Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding in China recently delivered a new chemical bunkering tanker ordered by Italian shipping company the Fratelli Cosulich Group.

The RINA-classed Maya Cosulich will be operated by Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy. She is equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, onboard battery storage, and two mass flow meters in compliance with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's methanol bunkering standards.

According to Fratelli Cosulich, Maya Cosulich is also the world's first methanol-powered IMO II chemical bunker tanker and will be among the first methanol dual-fuel bunker tankers to operate in the Port of Singapore. She can also operate as a supply vessel, transporting and offloading methanol cargo at shore terminals for distribution to other end users.