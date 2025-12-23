PDVSA turns to floating storage as onshore tanks hit capacity amid US blockade

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA has started filling up tankers with crude and fuel oil it has in storage as inventories mount amid moves by the US to seize Venezuela-linked ships, according to company documents and shipping data.

The US Coast Guard this month intercepted the Skipper and Centuries tankers in the Caribbean Sea, both fully loaded with Venezuelan crude, and was this week pursuing a third empty vessel that was approaching the OPEC country's shore.

The actions targeting some vessels of a so-called "shadow fleet" of ships carrying sanctioned oil, coupled with President Donald Trump's announced blockade of all vessels subject to US sanctions, has scared many ship owners away and left more than a dozen cargoes stuck in Venezuelan waters waiting to depart.