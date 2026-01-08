Venezuelan-linked tanker seizures threaten to sever Cuban energy link

Cubans braced for a deepening economic crisis after the United States seized two more Venezuela-linked oil tankers on Wednesday. The move threatens to sever a critical energy lifeline for the Communist-run island just days after US forces captured illegitimate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In the port of Matanzas where oil tankers dock, shuttered gas stations and long fuel lines reflected mounting supply shortages. The latest US action is stoking fears that already-frequent, hours-long power cuts will worsen.

"Now I think that with this situation, things will get worse, because now they won't let oil come," William Gonzalez, a Matanzas resident, told Reuters. "Before oil came from Venezuela and Russia, now it will only come from Russia...so that's one less source of oil, so the country must get a little worse."