VESSEL REVIEW | Havstraum – Utkilen's LNG-fuelled chemical tanker to serve shortsea routes

Norwegian shipping company the Utkilen Group has taken delivery of a new oil/chemical tanker built by Icdas Shipyard in Turkey.

Havstraum is the first ship in a series of four vessels fitted with stainless steel tanks for the safe transport of various types of liquid cargo and multi-fuel engines that can run on LNG.

​Designed for efficiency, the vessel boasts an optimal hull shape and readiness to be configured to accommodate a battery pack and a shore power connection, which will enable emission-free port stays, while high-capacity systems ensure rapid loading and tank cleaning.