VESSEL REVIEW | Havstraum – Utkilen's LNG-fuelled chemical tanker to serve shortsea routes
Norwegian shipping company the Utkilen Group has taken delivery of a new oil/chemical tanker built by Icdas Shipyard in Turkey.
Havstraum is the first ship in a series of four vessels fitted with stainless steel tanks for the safe transport of various types of liquid cargo and multi-fuel engines that can run on LNG.
Designed for efficiency, the vessel boasts an optimal hull shape and readiness to be configured to accommodate a battery pack and a shore power connection, which will enable emission-free port stays, while high-capacity systems ensure rapid loading and tank cleaning.
Capacity and propulsion ideal for regional operation
Havstraum has an LOA of 105 metres (344 feet), a beam of 19.2 metres (63 feet), a draught of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a summer deadweight of 6,700, and a gross tonnage of 6,033. The dimensions make the ship ideal for regional and shortsea routes.
A main engine with a rated output of 3,000 kW (4,000 hp) drives a controllable-pitch propeller to deliver a service speed of 12.5 knots. Power for the various onboard systems is supplied by three 662kW generators while a 242kW generator is also available for emergency use.
Part of a broader fleet modernisation program
Space on the superstructure is also available for a freefall lifeboat as well as a fast rescue boat.
Havstraum was built in compliance with the requirements of Bureau Veritas and the Norwegian International Ship Register. The tanker and her three sisters will replace older ships in the Utkilen fleet.