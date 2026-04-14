US Treasury secretary blasts China for hoarding oil during Middle East crisis

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said China had been an unreliable global partner during the Middle East war by hoarding oil supplies and limiting exports of some goods, mirroring its actions with medical goods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bessent told reporters he had spoken with Chinese officials about the issue. He dodged a question about whether the dispute would derail US President Donald Trump's plan to visit Beijing in mid-May, but said Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a very good working relationship.

"I think the message for the visit is stability. We've had great stability in the relationship since last summer; that emanates from the top down," he said. "I think that communication is the key."