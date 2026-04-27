US military forces "shadow fleet" tanker back to Iran under escort

US Central Command said it intercepted a merchant vessel trying to get through the blockade of Iran on Saturday. Here are some details:

The ship, identified as the Sevan, was part of a 19-vessel "shadow fleet" transporting Iranian oil and gas products to foreign markets, the US military said.

Central Command said it was intercepted in the Arabian Sea by a US Navy helicopter from the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney and was, "currently complying with US military direction to turn back to Iran under escort."