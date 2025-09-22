US lawmakers want sanctions to sink Russia's shadow fleet

A group of Republican and Democratic US senators introduced legislation on Friday that would expand sanctions against Russian energy, specifically by targeting a collection of older oil tankers the lawmakers say are used to dodge existing US energy sanctions.

The "Sanctioning Harbors and Dodgers of Western Sanctions," or SHADOW Fleets Act comes as President Donald Trump has said he wants to discourage countries from purchasing Russian oil, which fuels Russia's economy and helps pay for its war on Ukraine.