FEATURE | Russian jets enter Estonia's Baltic Sea airspace in "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion

Three Russian military jets on Friday violated NATO member Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes in an "unprecedentedly brazen" incursion, its government said, the latest in a series of recent military actions by Russia that have rattled the alliance.

The incursion came just over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of September 9-10, prompting NATO jets to down some of them and Western officials to say Russia was testing the alliance's readiness and resolve.

It also occurred three days after Russia and Belarus ended their "Zapad-2025" joint military exercises, which included the rehearsal of the launch of Russian nuclear weapons.