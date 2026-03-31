US holds firm on Cuba policy despite Russian tanker delivery

The White House said on Monday it has not changed US policy towards Cuba, even as it allowed a sanctioned Russian tanker to deliver fuel to the island for humanitarian reasons, saying such decisions would be handled on a case-by-case basis.

"This is not a policy change. There has not been a formal change in sanctions policy," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "As the president said last night, we allowed this ship to reach Cuba in order to provide humanitarian needs to the Cuban people."

The US still reserves the right to seize vessels, if legally applicable, that are headed towards Cuba and violate US sanctions policy, she added.