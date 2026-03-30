"Humanitarian" shipment of oil from Russia arrives in Cuba

The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying a "humanitarian" shipment of 100,000 tonnes of crude oil, has arrived in Cuba, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian Ministry of Transport.

It said the ship was currently expected to offload the cargo at the port of Matanzas.

LSEG ship-tracking data showed the vessel moving along Cuba's northern shore after US President Donald Trump signalled he was reversing course on blocking oil shipments to Cuba on Sunday, saying he had "no problem" with any country sending in crude to the Caribbean country.

Cuba needs imported fuel oil and diesel to generate power and avoid more outages while petrol sales remain strictly rationed.