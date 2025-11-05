Oil prices slide on glut risk, but US consumption provides support

Oil prices fell one per cent on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns of a possible global oil glut, but data showing signs of strong US demand for fuel limited the losses.

Brent crude futures were down 79 cents, or 1.23 per cent, at $63.65 a barrel by 12:56 ET (17:56 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 81 cents, or 1.34 per cent lower at $59.75.