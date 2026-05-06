US-flagged tanker exits Strait of Hormuz with military escort

The CS Anthem chemical tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, its operator said on Tuesday, becoming the second commercial US-flagged vessel known to do so while protected by the US military.

Maersk said on Monday that the Alliance Fairfax, a US-flagged vehicle carrier operated by its Farrell Lines subsidiary, had exited the Persian Gulf via the strait.

Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions, which operates the CS Anthem, said in a statement: "The Crowley-managed vessel, CS Anthem, has safely completed its transit through the Strait of Hormuz."