US diesel exports spike as Europe tightens Russia fuel ban

US diesel exports to Europe hit an all-time high in January after the continent strengthened its ban on imports of Russian-derived fuel, and as discounted Russian diesel displaced US fuel in Brazil, data showed and analysts said.

The developments show how Western sanctions, aimed at punishing Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, are reshaping markets, allowing US producers to capture premium markets in Europe while forcing Russia to seek customers much farther from home.

Notably, the EU's ban is cutting its imports from India, one of the top refiners of Russian crude. "The European Union is facing a supply shortfall," said Matias Togni, analyst for NextBarrel, as US refiners helped fill the gap with diesel exports to the EU in January hitting an all-time high of 336,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to Kpler data going back to 2017.

Data from shipping analyst Vortexa puts US diesel exports to the EU even higher in January, at 410,000 bpd. Diesel supplies from India, which had been a top supplier to Europe as Brussels began pushing members to wean themselves off Russian supply in the wake of the Ukraine war, dropped sharply in January to a one-year low of 26,000 bpd, according to Kpler data.

Russian crude made up 30 per cent of India's seaborne crude imports in 2025.