Russia ups seaborne diesel and gasoil exports as domestic demand eases

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports rose 19 per cent in January from the previous month to around four million tonnes as a seasonal drop in domestic demand prompted traders to ship more overseas, data from market sources and LSEG showed.

Exports however were 4.6 per cent below the level of January 2025 as maintenance, drone attacks and other factors affected output, the data showed.

Shipments of ultra-low-sulphur diesel via the Baltic port of Primorsk, Russia’s biggest port for diesel exports, jumped 32.4 per cent on the month to a record 2.256 million tonnes, supported by increased production, the sources said.

In contrast, diesel loadings from the southern port of Tuapse dropped last month by almost half to 230,000 tonnes after a drone attack on December 31 damaged equipment at Rosneft’s nearby export-oriented Tuapse refinery and one port berth.

The port resumed loadings about two weeks later, supplied by rail from other Rosneft-controlled refineries.

Turkey and Brazil remained the largest buyers of Russian diesel and gasoil last month, but tankers carrying around 0.7 million tonnes of fuel in total have yet to declare their discharge ports, LSEG data showed.