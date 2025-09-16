Urals oil differentials steady as Russia considers oil output cuts due to drone attacks

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent held steady on Tuesday, while Russia is close to cutting oil output due to drone attacks, industry sources said.
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has warned producers they may have to cut oil output following Ukraine's drone attacks on critical export ports and refineries.
Oil prices rose over a dollar a barrel on Tuesday, as traders weighed the possibility that Russian supplies may be disrupted by Ukrainian drone attacks on its ports and refineries, and awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on US interest rates.
No bids or offers were made for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend in the Platts window on Tuesday.
Sanctioned tanker Spartan has discharged Russian crude oil at India's Mundra port despite a ban by the Adani Group on entry of blacklisted ships at the terminal, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan's oil and gas condensate output rose by 13.6 per cent year-on-year to 67.265 million tonnes in January-August 2025, data showed on Tuesday.
