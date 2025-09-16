Sanctioned tanker discharges Russian oil at India's Mundra port

Sanctioned tanker Spartan has discharged Russian crude oil at India's Mundra port despite a ban by the Adani Group on entry of blacklisted ships at the terminal, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Tuesday.

The Suezmax tanker discharged one million barrels of Urals crude at Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy's (HMEL) Mundra terminal, Kpler data showed.