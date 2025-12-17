Urals diffs stable while Caspian Pipeline struggles to restore full output

Russian Urals crude differentials were unchanged on Wednesday, while the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was yet to resume loadings at full capacity, traders said.

The CPC was expected to start loadings on December 15 from its single mooring point (SPM) 3, which has been under repair, but it was still offline on Wednesday. CPC continued to load oil from one of the three Black Sea SPMs, traders said, after a naval drone attack heavily damaged SPM 2.