Urals differentials ease as Asia demands deeper discounts

Russian Urals crude differentials eased on Thursday, traders said and Reuters calculations showed, as prices for the grade in Indian ports weakened following latest US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil.

Spot discounts for Urals crude widened to between $5 and $6 per barrel to dated Brent on a delivery ex-ship (DES) basis on average from some $4 per barrel to dated Brent on a DES basis last week and around $2.25 late in October - early in November, the traders said.