India's oil imports rise sharply in October driven by Russian influx

India’s crude oil imports from Russia are expected to have risen slightly in October from a month earlier, according to preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and OilX. But it is expected to slow starting in November after the US sanctioned two major suppliers last month.

Fresh US sanctions targeted Russia’s two top oil producers, Lukoil and Rosneft. The US has given companies until November 21 to stop their transactions with these Russian oil producers.

India’s Reliance Industries, Mangalore Refinery and HPCL-Mittal Energy have halted Russian oil purchases, while other refiners weigh sourcing from non-sanctioned producers.