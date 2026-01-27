Urals crude steady as Kazakhstan’s largest oil field fails to hit capacity

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent held steady after a sharp drop on Monday, while oil output at Kazakhstan's biggest oilfield, Tengiz, remains below its production capacity, trade and industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Tengiz is likely to have restored less than half of its normal production by February 7 as it slowly recovers from a fire and power outage.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has berthed a second tanker at its recently repaired single point mooring (SPM-3) at its Black Sea terminal, resuming stable oil loadings at capacity.