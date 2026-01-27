CPC back at full operations with second tanker at SPM-3 mooring

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has berthed a second tanker at its recently repaired single point mooring (SPM-3) at its Black Sea terminal, resuming stable oil loadings at capacity, people familiar with the matter said.

The Agistri tanker was scheduled to load 130,000 tonnes of oil at the SPM-3 facility on Tuesday after the departure of the Paschalis DD, which finished loading on Monday, they said. The Agistri vessel could be seen at the moment near the SPM-3 facility on the interactive map, according to LSEG shipping data.

A Ukrainian drone strike in late November destroyed one of the mooring facilities and forced CPC to operate below capacity, with only one facility functional while SPM-3 was under maintenance. On Sunday, CPC announced that SPM-3 had returned to service.