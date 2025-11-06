Urals crude faces steepest discount in a year as Asia cuts imports

Russian oil is trading at its steepest discounts to Brent in a year in Asia, as major Indian and Chinese refiners reduce purchases following fresh US sanctions on leading Russian producers, industry sources said.

The price gap for Russia’s flagship Urals crude widened by $2 to about $4 per barrel below Brent for December arrival, the widest discount seen in about a year, according to four trading and refining sources involved in Russian oil supplies.