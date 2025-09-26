Urals crude diffs steady as Black Sea ports maintain loadings after attacks

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent were unchanged on Thursday, while Russia's Black Sea port Novorossiisk and Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminals, both key oil export hubs, continued operations after a Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday.
CPC said on Thursday that it had suspended tanker loading operations following a Ukrainian drone strike, but resumed the loading later after the alert in the city was lifted.
Novorossiisk also continued oil loadings on Thursday, traders said.
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he wanted Ankara to stop purchases of Russian oil.
Turkey is a major buyer of Russian oil, the third largest after China and India.
No bids or offers were made for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend in the Platts window on Thursday.
Russia will introduce a partial ban on diesel exports until the end of the year and extend an existing ban on gasoline exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Thursday, following a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries.
