Russia tightens fuel export controls after Ukrainian drone assaults on refineries

Russia will introduce a partial ban on diesel exports until the end of the year and extend an existing ban on gasoline exports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Thursday, following a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries.

The attacks have reduced Russian oil refining by almost a fifth on certain days and cut exports from key ports. The fall in capacity to refine oil has pushed Moscow close to reducing crude output. Several Russian regions are facing shortages of certain grades of fuel.