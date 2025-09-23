Urals crude diffs stable as Ukraine drone attacks slow Russian exports

Urals crude differentials to dated Brent were stable, while Russia's Primorsk port hit by drones earlier this month continues oil loadings with some delays, sources said.
Russia's Primorsk port continues to load crude oil two or three days behind schedule after being hit by Ukrainian drones earlier this month, two sources familiar with the matter said and LSEG data showed.
Ukraine steps up drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure causing more disruptions for Moscow's energy sales.
Ukraine's military struck two Russian oil distribution facilities in the Bryansk and Samara regions overnight, Kyiv's general staff said on Tuesday. The damages may further disrupt Russian Urals exports in September, traders said.
No bids or offers were made for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend in the Platts window on Tuesday.
Pipeline oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region to Turkey had yet to restart on Tuesday despite hopes of a deal to end the deadlock, as two key producers asked for debt repayment guarantees.
The arbitrage window to ship US West Texas Intermediate crude to Asia has narrowed as tanker freight rates surge, while strong export demand pushes up premiums for the grade to multi-month highs, trade sources said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Reuters)