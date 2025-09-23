Russia's Primorsk port continues oil loadings after drone attack, albeit with delays

Russia's Primorsk port continues to load crude oil two or three days behind schedule after being hit by Ukrainian drones earlier this month, two sources familiar with the matter said and LSEG data showed.
Two vessels and parts of the port infrastructure caught fire on September 12 after the Ukrainian drone attack. The port resumed loadings shortly afterwards, but exports remain behind schedule due to the damage, the sources said.
The two damaged ships, Kusto and Cai Yun, both Aframax vessels, remain at anchor near the port, according to LSEG.
Kusto is owned and managed by Solstice Corp, according to LSEG. Cai Yun is owned and managed by Acceronix. Both are registered in the Seychelles, public databases show. Reuters was not able to find the companies' contact details.
Other vessels scheduled for loading were being processed several days behind schedule, according to the sources and LSEG data.
The Aframax Jasmine carrying some 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil and destined for China, according to LSEG, was scheduled to sail from the port on September 17, but left the terminal only on September 20.
The vessel is Oman-flagged and managed by Moonlight Shipmanagement. Reuters was not able to contact the manager.
The delays may result in lower than expected oil exports from Primorsk this month, the two sources said. The initial plan was to load about 900,000 barrels per day.
Russia reshuffled oil exports from its western ports in September to offset the loading challenges.
Meanwhile, ongoing drone attacks on Russian ports, pipelines and refineries could lead to new revisions and require more changes in oil transportation, the sources said.
