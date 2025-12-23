Urals crude diffs flat as repairs continue on CPC terminal

Urals crude differentials held steady on Monday, while CPC Blend export volumes remained uncertain as repairs continued on single-point mooring (SPM) units at the CPC terminal, market sources said.
CPC is currently loading oil from SPM-1, while SPM-2 is out of service following a Ukrainian drone attack, and SPM-3 is undergoing scheduled maintenance.
Oil prices settled higher on Monday after the US Coast Guard tried to intercept an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela a day earlier, and Ukraine damaged two vessels and piers in Russia, raising the risk of oil supply disruptions.
No bids or offers were made on Monday for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend, traders said.
Two vessels and two piers were damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Krasnodar region, authorities in the southern Russia region said on Monday.
Ukraine said on Saturday its drones struck a Russian oil rig belonging to Lukoil in the Caspian Sea, as Kyiv steps up attacks on Moscow's oil infrastructure.
(Reporting by Reuters)