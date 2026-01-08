Urals and Caspian crude differentials steady on BTC loading changes

Urals and Caspian crude oil differentials were stable on Thursday, as traders digested a loading programme for Azeri BTC crude in February.
Azeri BTC crude oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan have been set at around 519,000 barrels per day in February. This is down by around one per cent from January's scheduled total, according to a loading schedule seen by Reuters on Thursday.
No bids or offers were reported to Reuters from the Platts window on Thursday for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend.
India's Reliance Industries, operator of the world's largest refining complex, said on Thursday it would consider buying Venezuelan oil if it is permitted for sale to non-US buyers.
A Russia-bound oil tanker suffered a drone attack in the Black Sea that prompted it to request Turkish Coast Guard assistance and divert from its course. This is according to a notice by Lloyd's List Intelligence and a separate maritime security source on Thursday.
Iraq's cabinet has approved plans to nationalise operations at the West Qurna 2 oilfield, one of the world's largest. The government looks to avert disruptions stemming from US sanctions imposed on Russian stakeholder Lukoil.
