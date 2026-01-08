Urals and Caspian crude differentials steady on BTC loading changes

Urals and Caspian crude oil differentials were stable on Thursday, as traders digested a loading programme for Azeri BTC crude in February.

Azeri BTC crude oil exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan have been set at around 519,000 barrels per day in February. This is down by around one per cent from January's scheduled total, according to a loading schedule seen by Reuters on Thursday.

No bids or offers were reported to Reuters from the Platts window on Thursday for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend.