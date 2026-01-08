Drone attack forces Russia-bound tanker to divert in Black Sea

A Russia-bound oil tanker suffered a drone attack in the Black Sea that prompted it to request Turkish Coast Guard assistance and divert from its course. This is according to a notice by Lloyd's List Intelligence and a separate maritime security source on Thursday.

Maritime data specialist Lloyd's List Intelligence said the Palau-flagged Elbus vessel, "experienced an unmanned marine-vehicle and drone attack," on Wednesday. The strike targeted its engine room, and no injuries were reported among the 25 crew, nor any pollution.

The security source described it as a drone attack, based on an assessment. It was unclear who or what was behind the incident.