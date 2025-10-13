Unipec changes course of supertanker bound for US-sanctioned China port

A supertanker carrying oil to the Chinese port of Rizhao in Shandong Province changed its destination over the weekend after the US imposed sanctions on an import terminal at the port on Friday, LSEG data showed.

The very large crude carrier New Vista, chartered by Unipec — the trading arm of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec — switched its destination to the ports of Ningbo and Zhoushan for arrival on October 15, according to LSEG data.