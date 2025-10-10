Latest US sanctions on Iranian oil deal blow to China's Sinopec

The latest US sanctions on Iranian petroleum exports deal a blow to Chinese refining giant Sinopec by targeting a terminal through which the state major handles one-fifth of its crude oil imports, industry executives and analysts said.

The sanctions announced on Thursday further complicate US-China relations, coming ahead of planned talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month.

The move follows China's decision to tighten controls on rare earth exports and reflects Washington's continued efforts to restrict Iran’s oil trade with its largest customer.