Red Sea war risk area reaches Saudi ports as insurers react to Houthi threat

Attacks on ships by Yemen's Houthis have prompted London's marine insurance market to widened its "high risk" zone in the Red Sea.

The Joint War Committee comprises syndicate members from the Lloyd's Market Association and representatives from the London insurance company market and its guidance influences underwriters' considerations over insurance premiums.

The extended high-risk zone takes in more of the Red Sea coast adjacent to Saudi Arabian ports and reaches close to the Saudi port of Jizan, The JWC said in a July 29 advisory.