Two of Russia's largest shipyards to merge

The two shipyards set to merge are Rosneft subsidiary Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (ZSC) and United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), which is 100 per cent owned by the Russian government and held in trust by VTB. The planned merger has received approval from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The merger is being undertaken with the aim of improving the efficiency of Russia's shipbuilding industry, particularly in the country's Far East, in the face of sanctions imposed by the West. Upon completion of the merger, ZSC will become part of USC.