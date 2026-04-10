Trump warns Iran against charging Strait of Hormuz toll fees

President Donald Trump said on Thursday Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blockaded since the start of the Iran war, causing the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait," Trump wrote on social media.

"They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now."

Media reports have suggested Iran might want to charge a toll for ships passing through. Western leaders have pushed back on the idea of paying any such fees.