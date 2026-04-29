Trump meets with energy executives as US mulls extending Iran blockade

US President Donald Trump met with top officials from Chevron and other energy companies on Tuesday to talk about possible steps to calm oil markets if the blockade of Iranian ports continues for months, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The talks focused on US oil production, oil futures, shipping and natural gas, the official said.

"They discussed the steps President Trump has taken to alleviate global oil markets and steps we could take to continue the current blockade for months if needed and minimise impact on American consumers," the White House official said.

Chevron's spokesperson said CEO Mike Wirth attended the meeting to discuss global oil markets, which have been roiled by the US-Israeli war with Iran.