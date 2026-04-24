US Jones Act waiver extended by 90 days as debate over controversial law continues

President Donald Trump granted a 90-day extension to a shipping waiver that makes it easier to move oil, fuel and fertiliser around the US, the White House said on Friday, the latest effort to curb rising energy costs linked to the war with Iran.

The move reflects a broader push by the White House to dampen politically sensitive fuel price spikes ahead of November’s midterm elections, where affordability is expected to be a defining issue for voters.

The decision adds roughly three months to the existing waiver that was set to expire on May 17, enabling foreign-flagged vessels to move commodities between US ports through mid-August.