Trump: empty oil tankers heading to US to load up with oil, gas

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that large numbers of completely empty oil tankers were heading to the United States to load up with oil and gas.

"Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the world, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and "sweetest" oil and gas anywhere in the world. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality," Trump said in a social media post.

His post came as senior US and Iranian officials were meeting on Saturday in Islamabad with Pakistani intermediaries as Tehran laid down its red lines that it said Washington must accept before face-to-face talks could take place to end their six-week-old war.

Trump said earlier this week Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, which has caused disruptions to global energy supplies.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Smith and Gareth Jones)