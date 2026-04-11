US, Iran teams in Pakistan for peace talks amid doubts over Lebanon, sanctions

Senior US and Iranian officials met on Saturday in Islamabad with Pakistani intermediaries as a battered Tehran laid down its red lines that it said Washington must accept before face-to-face talks could take place to end their six-week-old war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with US Vice President JD Vance, and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the White House and Sharif's office said.

Hours earlier, the Iranian delegation led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also met with Sharif to determine the timing and manner of possible negotiations, according to local media.

Iranian state TV said Tehran's delegation had set out its red lines to Sharif, adding that these concerned the Strait of Hormuz, the release of Iran's blocked assets, the payment of war reparations, and a ceasefire to be enforced across the region.