Trump administration brings trading houses into Venezuela oil talks

US President Donald Trump's administration has invited the bosses of commodity trading houses Vitol and Trafigura to the White House on Friday for talks on marketing Venezuelan oil, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

European trading houses have traditionally dominated global oil trading and could help the US sell oil from Venezuela. This is despite Washington's preference for US majors to play the biggest role.

Geneva-headquartered Vitol has already received a preliminary licence from the US Government to begin negotiations for the import and export of oil from Venezuela for 18 months, four sources told Reuters on Thursday.