Three tankers bound for India and China "go dark", clear Strait of Hormuz

Two supertankers and one liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week with their transponders switched off, and are heading for India and China, shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed.

The vessels joined a number of tankers leaving the Persian Gulf this month, although oil and LNG traffic overall has still been limited.

The very large crude carrier (VLCC) Eagle Veracruz, carrying two million barrels of crude loaded from Saudi Arabia in late February, is heading to Quanzhou port in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian. The VLCC is expected to arrive at the port where Sinochem's refinery is located on June 16.