COSCO tanker sails through Strait of Hormuz while broader oil traffic stalls

An oil products tanker operated by Chinese shipping group COSCO was in the process of crossing through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, after two crude tankers sailed in the past day, although oil traffic overall was still limited, shipping data showed.

Before the war on Iran began on February 28, shipping traffic through the Strait averaged 125 to 140 daily passages. Due to the conflict, 20,000 seafarers remain stranded inside the Persian Gulf on board hundreds of ships.

The Chinese-flagged Hua Lin Wan, carrying a cargo of oil products, was in the process of crossing the Strait on Wednesday, according to satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax.