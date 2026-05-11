Tankers go dark to slip through Strait of Hormuz and avoid Iran attacks

Three tankers carrying crude exited the Strait of Hormuz last week and on Sunday with trackers switched off to avoid Iranian attacks, shipping data from Kpler and LSEG showed on Monday, underscoring a rising trend to sustain Middle East oil exports.

Two very large crude carriers (VLCC), the Agios Fanourios I and the Kiara M, carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude each, passed through the strait on Sunday, the data showed.

The Agios Fanourios I is heading to Vietnam to discharge its cargo at the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical facility on May 26, the data showed. The tanker failed to transit the strait in at least two previous attempts since it loaded Basrah Medium crude on April 17.